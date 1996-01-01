Which of the following best describes a key difference between viruses and bacteria?
A
Viruses lack cellular structure and cannot reproduce independently, while bacteria are cellular organisms capable of independent reproduction.
B
Viruses can be treated with antibiotics, but bacteria cannot.
C
Viruses contain both DNA and RNA in the same particle, whereas bacteria contain only DNA.
D
Viruses are always larger than bacteria.
Step 1: Understand the fundamental nature of viruses and bacteria. Viruses are acellular entities, meaning they do not have a cellular structure, while bacteria are unicellular organisms with a complete cellular structure.
Step 2: Consider the reproductive capabilities. Bacteria can reproduce independently through processes like binary fission, whereas viruses require a host cell to replicate because they lack the machinery for independent reproduction.
Step 3: Evaluate the treatment options. Antibiotics target bacterial cellular processes and structures, so they are effective against bacteria but not viruses. This helps distinguish viruses from bacteria in terms of treatment.
Step 4: Analyze genetic material differences. Viruses contain either DNA or RNA as their genetic material, but not both simultaneously in the same particle. Bacteria always contain DNA as their genetic material.
Step 5: Compare size differences. Generally, bacteria are larger than viruses, so the statement that viruses are always larger than bacteria is incorrect.
