in this video we're going to briefly talk about earwax as a chemical defense. And so earwax can help prevent microbial growth by controlling the P. H. And so erects can actually serve as both a physical and a chemical barrier in the first line defenses of innate immunity. And so it can physically prevent microbe entry into the ear. And uh earwax can also control once again the P. H. Of the environment. And so earwax which is a complex mixture that contains C. Bomb which is rich in fatty acids. That can actually help to lower the P. H. And the lowering of the pH can help to inhibit microbial growth. Also, earwax also contains many skin cells and these skin cells from the ear canal contain keratin and keratin Once again is going to help create a dry environment that can also help to protect our bodies as well. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side notice we're showing you our first line defense map, focusing in on the chemical barriers and focusing in on earwax here in this image. And so over here on the right, once again we're focusing on earwax as a chemical defense as well as a physical barrier as well. And so notice here that we're showing you an image of the ear and the ear canal here and you can see that there's earwax within the ear canal. And of course this earwax is going to contain chemicals antimicrobial chemicals that help protect us from microbes and it can also help to lower the ph to inhibit microbial growth. And it can also physically block microbes from entering as well. So notice this image over here is portraying that you can see these microbes that are trying to enter through our ear canals are getting stuck in the ear wax into that serves as a physical barrier as well. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on earwax as a chemical defense as well as a physical barrier. And we'll get to talk more about other chemical defenses as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

