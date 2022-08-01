Chemical Defenses: Saliva Can Prevent Microbial Growth

In this video, we're going to briefly talk about saliva as a chemical defense that can prevent microbial growth. And so saliva is a complex mixture that contains enzymes that can actually inhibit microbial growth. For example, the enzyme listeners, I'm so recall from our previous lesson videos that the enzyme listeners I'm mhm uh is an enzyme that is going to degrade the peptidoglycan layer of bacterial cell walls, thereby preventing microbes, those bacteria from growing. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, once again, we're showing you our map of the first line defenses, focusing in on the chemical defenses here and focusing in on saliva. And so saliva once again, which can be found in our mouths, is going to contain some enzymes and those enzymes can inhibit microbial growth. And so notice zooming into this little cartoon that we have here notice that these microbes here are not able to grow in the conditions with the saliva. And so our saliva contains enzymes that limits microbial growth and prevent many microbes from being able to fully settle and uh causes harm. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on saliva as a chemical defense mechanism. And we'll be able to talk about other chemical defenses as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video

