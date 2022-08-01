Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Microbiology19. Innate ImmunityFirst-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers

Chemical Barriers

Jason Amores Sumpter
234
1
Was this helpful?
in this video, we're going to continue to talk about the first line defenses of innate immunity by focusing specifically on the chemical barriers. And so once again certain types of chemical factors play important roles in the first line defense mechanisms of innate immunity. And so here we have just a little bit of a warning that if our lesson hasn't already, it may get a little bit gross in this part of the lesson because we're going to talk about things like sweat and earwax and saliva and stuff like that. And so here notice we're showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And already we've talked about the physical barriers of the first line of defense. So now we're moving on to the chemical barriers in the first line of defense. And so notice that c bum, sweat, earwax, saliva, gastric juices and a mps are all part of the chemical barriers of the first line of defense of innate immunity. And so moving forward in our course, we're gonna talk more about each of these different types of chemical defenses that you see here in this lesson. And so uh I'll see you all in our next video
01:09
Chemical Barriers
Jason Amores Sumpter
234
1
01:56
Chemical Defenses: Sebum Prevents Microbial Growth as a Protective Layer
Jason Amores Sumpter
202
1
02:04
Chemical Defenses: Sweat Glands Prevent Microbial Growth by Perspiration
Jason Amores Sumpter
188
3
02:18
Chemical Defenses: Earwax Prevents Microbial Growth by Controlling pH
Jason Amores Sumpter
184
1
01:36
Chemical Defenses: Saliva Can Prevent Microbial Growth
Jason Amores Sumpter
184
2
02:07
Chemical Defenses: Gastric Juice Prevents Microbial Growth by Lowing pH
Jason Amores Sumpter
152
1
02:43
Antimicrobial Peptides
Jason Amores Sumpter
194
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.