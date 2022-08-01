in this video, we're going to continue to talk about the first line defenses of innate immunity by focusing specifically on the chemical barriers. And so once again certain types of chemical factors play important roles in the first line defense mechanisms of innate immunity. And so here we have just a little bit of a warning that if our lesson hasn't already, it may get a little bit gross in this part of the lesson because we're going to talk about things like sweat and earwax and saliva and stuff like that. And so here notice we're showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And already we've talked about the physical barriers of the first line of defense. So now we're moving on to the chemical barriers in the first line of defense. And so notice that c bum, sweat, earwax, saliva, gastric juices and a mps are all part of the chemical barriers of the first line of defense of innate immunity. And so moving forward in our course, we're gonna talk more about each of these different types of chemical defenses that you see here in this lesson. And so uh I'll see you all in our next video

