in this video, we're going to continue to talk about chemical barriers that serve as first line defenses of innate immunity by focusing specifically on anti microbial peptides. And so anti microbial peptides are commonly abbreviated as a mps. And as their name implies, anti microbial peptides or a mps are going to be short chains of amino acids with anti microbial activity. Now these mps can be found in many organism types and they are generally made in response to an invading microbe and there are many different types of mps that include defenses, bacteria sends Catholics, sittin down, Poseidon and his students. But here in this video we're only going to focus briefly on defendants. And so defenses are a type of a Mp and they are positively charged A mps that actually damage microbial membranes by inserting into the microbial membranes and causing those microbial membranes to lice. And so it causes like ISIS. Now these defenses can be produced by our own epithelial cells, epithelial skin cells to help protect our skin and to help protect our mucous membranes in order to prevent an infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you the map of our lesson on the first line defenses here, specifically focusing focusing in on the chemical barriers and talking about the A. M. P. S here in this video. And so these anti microbial peptides, which again can be abbreviated as a mps are going to be these short little peptide chains. Short little amino acid chains with anti microbial activity. And so we can label these as the antimicrobial peptides and notice that these anti microbial peptides can be released by our epithelial cells, and they can affect these microbes here and affect the membranes of those microbes and cause cell like ISIS. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on anti microbial peptides as a chemical barrier, uh protecting us as a first line defense in an immunity. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

