in this video, we're going to continue to talk about chemical defenses by briefly focusing on sweat and sweat glands prevent microbial growth by perspiration and perspiration is the process of sweating or in other words, the process of releasing sweat from the sweat glands on the skin and this release of sweat helps to lower the body temperature. And it can also help to remove microbes from the surface of our skin. Also, sweat contains many different types of chemicals, including an enzyme that we refer to as listeners. I'm and so license I'm is an enzyme that degrades bacterial cell walls and therefore it can help to protect us from pathogenic microorganisms that are trying to invade our bodies. Now listen, as I'm uh this enzyme listen is also found in tears, saliva, urine mucus and tissue fluids. And so this chemical listens I'm can really be beneficial to help protect several different areas and regions of our body. And so if we take a look at our image down below at our map notice we're focusing in on the first line of defense, specifically the chemical barriers and this time we're focusing specifically on sweat. And so here in this image, we're showing you an image of the sweat glands and so notice that the sweat glands in this image are over here and over here and once again, they are able to release sweat onto the surface of our skin, which can help protect us in many different ways from invading microbes. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on sweat as a chemical defense mechanism and Lissa sign as a chemical defense mechanism. And so we'll be able to learn more about other chemical defenses as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

