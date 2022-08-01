in this video, we're going to talk more about the chemical defenses of the first line of defense of innate immunity by focusing specifically on Sebum and how sivam helps to prevent microbial growth as a protective layer on our skin. And so sebaceous glands are specific glands on our skin that produce an oily substance called sebum. And so see them. This oily substance serves as a chemical barrier that can prevent hair from becoming stiff and brittle. But it also can contain fatty acids that can help lower the ph of the skin. And the lowering of the ph of the skin can thereby help to prevent growth of certain types of microbes, thereby protecting us from certain types of microbes. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice we're showing you our little map over here with the first line of defense is specifically the chemical barriers and we're focusing in on see them right now at the moment. And so we're showing you here the sebaceous glands that are present and the skin here. And uh we can label this as the sebaceous uh sebaceous gland and the sebaceous gland is able to secrete oil. Uh so that the oil that serum which contains oil is going to be on the surface of our skin. And again, that can help to protect us from certain types of microbes. Here's another image that's showing you how a micro graph of the sebaceous glands can look like. And so this here concludes our brief brief introduction to see them as a chemical defense mechanism. And we'll be able to talk about other chemical defense mechanisms as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts