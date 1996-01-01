Which of the following best describes the main difference between a computer worm and a biological virus?
A
A worm is a self-replicating computer program, while a virus is an acellular infectious agent that requires a host cell to replicate.
B
A worm contains both DNA and RNA, while a virus contains only proteins.
C
A worm is a type of acellular infectious agent, while a virus is a multicellular organism.
D
A worm can infect both plants and animals, while a virus only infects bacteria.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which compares a computer worm (a type of malware) with a biological virus (a microorganism). Recognize that the question is about distinguishing between a computer science concept and a microbiology concept.
Step 2: Define a computer worm: it is a self-replicating computer program that spreads independently across networks without needing to attach to other programs.
Step 3: Define a biological virus: it is an acellular infectious agent composed of genetic material (DNA or RNA) enclosed in a protein coat, which requires a host cell to replicate because it cannot reproduce on its own.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices by comparing these definitions. The correct distinction is that a worm is a self-replicating computer program, while a virus is an acellular infectious agent requiring a host cell for replication.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect options by checking biological facts: worms do not contain DNA and RNA (this applies to viruses), viruses are not multicellular organisms, and viruses can infect a wide range of hosts including bacteria, plants, and animals, not just bacteria.
