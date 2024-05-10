20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Problem 4.1a
When antigen and antibodies combine, maximal precipitation occurs when _________.
a. antigen is in excess
b. antibody is in excess
c. antigen and antibody are at equivalent concentrations
d. antigen is added to the antibody
