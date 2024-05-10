20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
An anti-antibody is used when ___________.
a. an antigen is not precipitating
b. an antibody is not agglutinating
c. an antibody does not activate complement
d. the antigen is an antibody
