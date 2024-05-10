21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 17.14a
Select the false statement about trachoma:
a. The causative agent is bacterial.
b. It is the leading cause of infectious blindness in the United States.
c. It is transmitted by unhygienic items, such as flies, fingers, and fomites.
d. Uncomplicated cases can be resolved with antibiotics.
e. Severe cases require surgery.
