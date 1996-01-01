Hey everyone, we're told that the concentration of dissolved iron in the pacific ocean is two point oh times 10 to the negative nine g per mil leader convert this into more clarity. As we've learned. Polarity represents our moles of solute divided by our leaders of solution. So solving for our polarity, we can go ahead and take our two point oh times 10 to the negative nine g of iron per one millimeter. Using our dimensional analysis and iron, smaller mass, we know that one mole of iron Contains 55.845 g of iron. And since Polarity is represented in leaders of solution, we can convert our middle leaders and we know that 10 to the third. Middle leaders is equivalent to one leader. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, we end up with the polarity of 3.6 times 10 to the - moller. And this is going to be our final answer. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

