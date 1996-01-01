Hello everyone in this question we're giving a solution containing equal masses of propylene glycol and water And it has a density of 1.04 g per merely leader and were asked to calculate the maturity of this propylene glycol solution properly in glycol as I saw you and water is a solvent for more clarity. We're gonna have moles of C three H 802. Bye bye. Leaders of solutions and we're going to assume under gram sample of the solution and we divide that by two because we have equal mass appropriate and black collar and water. We have 50 g of C three H And 50 g of H 20. And we need to convert grams appropriating black hole to most. And we can use 100 g of solution and density to convert from grams to volume. Then we can use this to solve for the modularity about 50 g a C three H 802. And to convert them also use the molar mass And it's going to be the massive carbon which is 12 and they're straight carbon Plus the mass of hydrogen which is one there's eight hydrogen. That's a massive auction which is 16 and there's two oxygen. And this will give us 76 g. You have 76 g of C three H and one more of C three H 802. And this will give us 0.6 58 moles of C three H 802. And now we have 100 g of solution and we need to use the density to convert to volume in leaders. We have 1.04 g in one millimeter In 1000 ml. Is he going to one later? This will give us 0.096 leaders. So far more clarity, We're going to get 0.658 balls, About about 0.096 leaders. And this will give us 6.85. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

