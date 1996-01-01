Hello everyone in this country where asked how many moles of sodium chloride art and 46 million liters of a 0.5 molar solution of sodium chloride polarity? Is he going to malls over leaders? We're giving them a clarity in the volume so we can rearrange the equation of software moles. We're going to get malls. You go to maturity times leaders. We need to first convert the volume. Two leaders. We have 46 male leaders. We have 1000 mL in one liter And this will give us 0.046 leaders. Now we complete the values into our equation to find moles. We're gonna have moles Equals the modularity, which is 0.5 polar Times leaders which is going to be 0.046 leaders. And this will give us 0.023 most. Which is going to be a thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

