Hey everyone, we're told a solution was made by dissolving 17 g of acetic acid with enough water to produce a 500 ml solution, calculate the polarity. To calculate our polarity, we first have to determine our moles of solute and we can do so by taking our 17 g of acetic acid and using acetic acids, molar mass. We know that one mole of acetic acid Contains 60.052 g of acetic acid. Now when we calculate this out, we end up with a value of 0. mole. Now to calculate our polarity, we know our polarity is equal to our moles of solute divided by our volume and leaders of solution. So we calculated our moles of solute which was 0. mole of acetic acid. Now we can go ahead and divide this by our volume, which is 500 ml. But since Polarity uses volume in liters of solution, we have to convert this into leaders. Now we know that we have 10 to the third middle leaders per one liter of solution. So when we calculate this out, we end up with a polarity of 0.566 molar, which is going to be our final answer. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

