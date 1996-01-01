Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g>mL for the solution.)

