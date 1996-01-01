Hey everyone, we're asked to consider a 425 millimeter acquia solution of two molar sulfuric acid. How many moles of solute are present in the solution For this question? We can simply use our dimensional analysis and we can start off with our ml of our solution, converting this into leaders. We know that we have 10 to the third mill leader per one liter, and we know that we have two moles of sulfuric acid per one leader. And when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, we end up with a value of 0.850 mol of sulfuric acid, which is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

