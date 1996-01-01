Neurotransmitters are molecules that are released by nerve
cells to other cells in our bodies, and are needed for muscle
motion, thinking, feeling, and memory. Dopamine is a common
neurotransmitter in the human brain.
(c) Experiments with
rats show that if rats are dosed with 3.0 mg/kg of cocaine
(that is, 3.0 mg cocaine per kg of animal mass), the concentration
of dopamine in their brains increases by 0.75 mM after
60 seconds. Calculate how many molecules of dopamine
would be produced in a rat (average brain volume 5.00 mm3)
after 60 seconds of a 3.0 mg/kg dose of cocaine.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Molarity with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno