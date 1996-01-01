Hey everyone, we're asked to calculate the polarity of a solution of 8.50 g of magnesium sulfate. Help to hydrate in 300 ml of solution. Now we've learned that polarity is equivalent to our moles of solute over our leaders of solution. So first let's go ahead and determine the moles of our salute, which is magnesium sulfate. Help to hydrate. First we're going to take our 8.50 g of magnesium sulfate hep to hydrate and we're going to use our dimensional analysis and convert this into moles. So calculating the molar mass of magnesium sulfate, have to hydrate, we end up with 246.483 g of magnesium sulfate hep to hydrate per one mole, Calculating this out and canceling out our units. We end up with a total of 0.03449 mole of magnesium sulfate. Help to hydrate. Now let's go ahead and calculate our total volume. So we were told that we had 300 ml of solution. And since we want this to be in leaders, we can use our dimensional analysis here And we know that 10 to the third middle leaders is equivalent to one leader. And when we calculate this out and cancel out our unit, we end up with 0.300 L. Now to calculate our polarity, we're going to take our two values. So we have 0. Mole of Magnesium sulfate. Have to hydrate and we're going to divide this by 0. L. Now this will get us to a polarity of 0.115, and this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts