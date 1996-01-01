Hey everyone, we're asked to calculate the mass of solid sodium hydroxide required to prepare 250 mL of 0.2 molar sodium hydroxide solution. What glassware should be used for preparing solutions with precise volumes. Now, our pathway for this question is going to be from our modularity into our moles and then finally into our grams for the first part of this question, Starting with our 0.200 mole of sodium hydroxide solution per one liter of solution. We know that we have 250 ml of our sodium hydroxide solution. And since we want 250 ml into leaders, we can simply convert it into 0.250 L. When we calculate this out, we end up with a value of 0.050 mole of sodium hydroxide. Now to calculate the mass of our sodium hydroxide, we're going to take 0.050 mole of sodium hydroxide and we're going to use sodium hydroxide molar mass. Now we know that per one mole of sodium hydroxide, we have 39.997 g of sodium hydroxide. So when we calculate this out, we end up with 2.00 g of sodium hydroxide. And this is going to be our final answer for the first part of the question. Now, for the second part, it asks us what glassware should be used for preparing solutions with precise volumes. Now for precise volumes, we typically use a volumetric flask, which is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

