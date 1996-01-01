Hello everyone in this question we're asked if a scientist needs to produce 450 millions of a solution that has a concentration of every three plus ions of 0.3 molar. How many grams of fear. X. Sulfide will be needed. You have 0.3 malls of F. E. Three plus in one liter of solution We have 450 millions of solutions. So we need to convert to leaders the most popular modularity to cancel out leaders. The 450 male leaders In one male leader We have 10 to -3 L. And this will give us 0.45 leaders. We have 0.3 malls of F. E. Three plus In one L of solution. And we have 0.45 leaders of solution. But these are cancel out. So now we can do a multiple comparison between the three plus and ferric sulfide. You get the number of moles of ferric sulfate. And then we can convert from most of grams. We have two malls of F. E. B plus in one mole of ferric sulfide. The 90s cancel out. And in order to convert from instagram's we need to use the molar mass of ferric sulfide. So the molar mass of F. E. To S. Three. It's a massive iron which is 55 .85g. And we have to so much trouble to That's a massive sulfur which is .07 g. We have three sulfur. And this will give us 207 Like 9 1 g. So in one mall of ferric sulfide, You have 207 .91g, And this gives us 14 grams. A freak sulfide. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

