Hello everyone in this question were given 0.55 Molar solution And this contains 1.7 g of salt. I never asked what massive salt would be present in the same volume of a 3.2 Mueller solution. We have 1.7 g of salt And this is $0.55. So now we need to put 3.2 molar on the top to cancel out with Mueller's on the bottom. And now we're left with grams of salt. And this will give us 9.89 grams of salt. So 9.89 g of salt would be present in the same volume of 3.2 Molar solution. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

