Which of the following compounds is commonly used as a gaseous sterilant or disinfectant?
A
Hydrogen peroxide
B
Phenol
C
Ethylene oxide
D
Isopropanol
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question asks which compound is commonly used as a gaseous sterilant or disinfectant. This means we are looking for a compound that is effective in sterilization or disinfection and is used in its gaseous form.
Review each option's typical use and physical state: Hydrogen peroxide is usually used as a liquid disinfectant; phenol is a liquid disinfectant; isopropanol is an alcohol commonly used as a liquid antiseptic or disinfectant; ethylene oxide is known for its use as a gaseous sterilant.
Recall the properties of ethylene oxide: It is a colorless gas at room temperature and is widely used to sterilize heat- and moisture-sensitive medical equipment because it can penetrate packaging and kill microorganisms effectively.
Compare the modes of application: Since the question specifies a gaseous sterilant, ethylene oxide fits this description best, while the other compounds are primarily liquids and not used as gases for sterilization.
Conclude that ethylene oxide is the correct answer because it is the compound commonly used as a gaseous sterilant or disinfectant.
