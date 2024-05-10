Skip to main content
21. Evolution
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection

Within a few weeks of treatment with the drug 3TC, a patient's HIV population consists entirely of 3TC-resistant viruses. How can this result best be explained? a. HIV can change its surface proteins and resist vaccines. b. The patient must have become reinfected with a resistant virus. c. A few drug-resistant viruses were present at the start of treatment, and natural selection increased their frequency. d. HIV began making drug-resistant versions of its enzymes in response to the drug.
Most mice living on the mainland of Florida are brown, but the mice that live on the sand dunes of the barrier islands have white fur. The differences in color are heritable, determined by genes such as MC1R. It is intuitive that the light color of beach-dwelling mice is an adaptation for blending into their environment—and thus evading predators. Compare how evolution by inheritance of acquired characters and the theory of evolution by natural selection would explain the observation of white mice living primarily on light soil and brown mice living primarily on dark soil.
Most mice living on the mainland of Florida are brown, but the mice that live on the sand dunes of the barrier islands have white fur. The differences in color are heritable, determined by genes such as MC1R. It is intuitive that the light color of beach-dwelling mice is an adaptation for blending into their environment—and thus evading predators. What is an evolutionary adaptation? a. a trait that improves the fitness of its bearer, compared with individuals without the trait b. a trait that changes in response to environmental influences within the individual's lifetime c. the ability of an individual to adjust to its environment d. a trait that an individual wants so that it can survive

