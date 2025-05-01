Multiple Choice
Which type of hypersensitivity involves the production of naturally forming, M class antibodies that trigger immune reactions to foreign cells?
They all involve activation of the complement system.
In most cases they occur upon second exposure to an antigen (after sensitization upon first exposure).
They are all caused by foreign antigens only.
Hypersensitivities increase in severity from type I up to type IV.
