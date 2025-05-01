Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about active disease carriers is false?
61
views
Master Reservoirs of Infection with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) is a very contagious virus and most individuals infected by the virus show symptoms. However, some people infected with the disease do not show symptoms at all. These people are:
The following answer choices list a disease followed by the primary organism(s) that carries that disease. Which of the following is not an example of a zoonotic disease?
A tick infected with Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria bites a human and transfers the bacteria to the human. The human soon shows signs of Lyme disease. The wound the tick makes on the human’s skin is the pathogen’s: