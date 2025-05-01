Understand the context: The question asks about a pathogen that spreads through contact with wound exudate, which is the fluid that leaks from wounds.
Recall the modes of transmission for each pathogen listed: Vibrio cholerae primarily spreads through contaminated water, Influenza A virus spreads via respiratory droplets, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis spreads through airborne droplets.
Identify that Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a bacterium known to colonize skin and wounds and can be transmitted by direct contact with wound exudate or contaminated surfaces.
Recognize that covering and draining wounds helps prevent the spread of MRSA by limiting contact between the wound exudate and other people or surfaces.
Conclude that infection control practices like covering wounds are especially important to prevent transmission of MRSA, which is a common cause of wound infections and can be resistant to many antibiotics.
