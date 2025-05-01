Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a non-autoimmune type IV hypersensitivity?
MHC molecules.
Rh antigens.
MLB molecules.
ABO antigens.
Individuals who have damaged or deteriorating heart valves commonly get heart valve replacement surgery. A biologic or tissue valve replacement surgery commonly replaces the patient’s damaged heart valves with pig heart valves. This surgery is an example of what type of tissue graft?
Sydney requires a kidney transplant, & she receives one from her older sister, Becca, who is 2 years older. What type of transplant is this?