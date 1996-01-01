Multiple Choice
Who was the first person to challenge the theory of spontaneous generation?
Which of the following scientists argued in the favor of spontaneous generation?
Spallanzani and Pasteur both disproved spontaneous generation in their experiments. What did Pasteur do differently that still allowed him to come to the same conclusion as Spallanzani?
Which of the following scientists showed that maggots develop from fly eggs that are laid on decaying meat rather than arising spontaneously.