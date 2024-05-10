20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Problem 12.12a
Which of the following is not a function of antibodies?
a. Opsonization
b. Activating complement proteins
c. Activating T helper cells
d. Enhancing phagocytosis
e. Antigen neutralization
