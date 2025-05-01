Multiple Choice
Hannah is allergic to wasp venom. During a picnic with friends, she is stung by a wasp and has an immediate, rapid, life-threatening response. Which type of hypersensitivity is this?
Type I - Allergic reaction hypersensitivity.
Type II - Cytotoxic hypersensitivity.
Type III - Immune-complex mediated hypersensitivity.
Type IV - Cell-mediated hypersensitivity.
Master Introduction to Immunological Disorders with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Hannah is allergic to wasp venom. During a picnic with friends, she is stung by a wasp and has an immediate, rapid, life-threatening response. Which type of hypersensitivity is this?