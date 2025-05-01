Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a type I hypersensitivity reaction?
Binds to free IgG antibodies in the blood, attracting proinflammatory mediators.
Binds to surface antigens on mast cells & basophils.
Binds to IgE antibodies on the surface of mast cells and basophils.
Binds to free IgM antibodies in the blood.
Master Type I Hypersensitivity with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Systemic anaphylaxis can be extremely dangerous and even life-threatening. Which of the following methods is commonly used to rapidly counteract the effects of systemic anaphylaxis?
Which statement about the mechanism & desired outcome of desensitization immunotherapy is correct?