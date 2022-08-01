in this video, we're going to do a review of aerobic cellular respiration, and so really, we're not going to cover any new information in this video. We're on Lee going to review information that we've already covered in our previous lesson videos and re capping the most important takeaways. And so if you already feel really good about aerobic cellular respiration, then feel free to skip this video. However, if you're struggling with aerobic cellular respiration, even just a little bit, then feel free to stick around because we're going to recap aerobic cellular respiration here Now that being said, recall that there are four stages of aerobic cellular respiration and down below. What we have is an image recapping all four stages of aerobic cellular respiration and so in Arabic cellular respiration recall that the vast majority of Arabic cellular respiration occurs in the mitochondria, and the mitochondria is this big pink thing that's in the background. And so the vast majority of cellular respiration does occur inside of the mitochondria. However, not all of cellular respiration occurs inside the mitochondria because the very first step of aerobic cellular respiration, which is like Collis ISS, actually occurs just outside of the mitochondria and the area of the cell known as the cytoplasm. And so glide Collis ISS again has the root Glick Oh, which means sugar and the route license, which means to break down. And so Glen Collis is is going to break down a sugar. More specifically, it's going to break down the sugar, the mono sack ride glucose, which has a total of six carbon atoms represented by these six black circles. And so, ultimately, these six carbon atoms of glucose are all going to be converted into carbon dioxide and exhaled out of our bodies. And so that's important. To keep in mind about these six carbon atoms of glucose and so, like Collis is, is going to take glucose and break it up into two Piru Bates. And additionally, it also is going to produce two N A. D. H molecules, which are electron carriers. Full taxicabs, if you will electron taxicabs and also like Collis is is going to produce a net of to a TPS produced via substrate level phosphor elation. Now, after these two Piru bits have been produced, vehicle I calluses. Those two pair of eights are going to be transported into the mitochondrial matrix, which is where Piru oxidation is going to occur. And so Parubiy oxidation is going to take these two Piru Bates, and it's going to oxidize those two pi Piru Bates Creating tomb or an A D. H is two acetyl COA is, and it's going to release to carbon dioxides or to CO two molecules. And so what you'll notice is that in the two Piru Bates, each of them have three carbon atoms. One of the carbon atoms on each pair of it is going to be released as C 02 and the other two carbon atoms are going to become part of the acetyl coa, a molecule. Now, after these two acetyl coa a molecules have been produced. They're going to transition into the citric acid cycle or the Krebs cycle, and the crab cycle is ultimately going to produce, uh, through both of the acetyl coa a coming through, uh, it's going to end up producing a total of 2 80 p molecules, a total of two F A. D. H two molecules and a total of six and a d H molecules, and it's also going to release these four carbon atoms between both acetyl COA is as four co two molecules. And so these are the products of the citric acid cycle, or Krebs cycle. And so, ultimately, all six of the carbon atoms that originally came in as glucose were released as six carbon dioxides. And so it's noticed that a total of six carbon dioxide are being released and exhaled. And so all of the carbon atoms we followed their path in this process. For them, toe all get released. And so we're not gonna any follow those carbon atoms any further. Instead, what we're going to do is follow these electron carriers that have been produced throughout this process, and so notice that a cumulatively there are a total of 10 and a D. H molecules that have been generated, and there's also a total of two F a. D. H twos that have been created. So here is the total of these three processes how Maney electron carriers they produced. And so once again, all of these electron carriers are going to make their way to the electron transport chain. And after the electron transport chain builds up a hydrogen ion concentration, radiant Chemie osmosis is going to allow for the production of lots and lots of 80 p through oxidative phosphor relation. And so there's some 26 to 34 80 p molecules produced in this final stage of aerobic cellular respiration. And so 26 to 34 is the vast majority of the 80 p. Because recall that the first three stages combined, Onley produced a total of 4 80 p v a substrate level foster relation. And so also in the electron transport chain Um, what's going to happen? Is there going to be six oxygen gas molecules that are gonna act as the final electron except er in the electron transport chain? And those six oxygen gas molecules are going to react to form six water molecules. And so we have those here as well. And so when we're looking at the grand total of how maney 80 p molecules, uh, aerobic cellular respiration produced, we need to consider the total amount of 80 p produced by oxidative phosphor relation, which is some 26 to 34. And we also need to consider the ATP's produced via substrate level foster relation during the Krebs cycle, or citric acid cycle. And during like Collis Issa's well and so basically what we have is 26 plus four is going to give us a total of 30 80 p s at the minimum and then, of course, 34 80 p plus. Thes two here is going to give us a total of 38. 80 p. And so the grand total amount of 80 p between all of aerobic cellular respiration is somewhere between 30 to 38. 80 p. And that is all from just one single glucose molecule that enters to sell leads to some 30 to 38. 80 p s. And so that's pretty efficient. From 181 glucose, you get 30 38 ATP's. That is incredibly efficient. And so this here concludes our review of aerobic cellular respiration and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

