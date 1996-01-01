Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to calculate the theoretical yield of the reaction. When 0.453 g of titanium and 1.239 g of chlorine react provide the answer. And grams And our balanced equation is titanium solid plus two chlorine gasses forms titanium tetrachloride solid. So we're gonna start with our 0. g of titanium times one mole of titanium divided by Titanium smaller mass, which is 47 . g and that's found on the periodic table times one mole of titanium tetrachloride over one mole of titanium. And that is from our balanced reaction. Now we need our molar mass of titanium tetrachloride. So we have titanium With a molar mass of 47.87 and we have chlorine with a molar mass of .45. And we're going to multiply that by four, which equals 141.8 for a total molar mass of 189.679. So we're going to multiply by that .679 g and its molar mass. So that's per mole And our grams of titanium are going to cancel out our moles of titanium are going to cancel out our moles of titanium tetrachloride are going to cancel out and that's going to equal 1.795g of titanium tetrachloride. Next we're going to do the same thing with our chlorine. So we have 1.239g of chlorine times one mole of chlorine over .906g of corinne. And that's corns moller mass times two times one mole of titanium technical ride over two moles of chlorine and that's from our balanced chemical equation Times It's more times titanium tetrachloride, smaller mass of .679g. And that's Permal. So are grams of chlorine. Are going to cancel out our moles of chlorine are going to cancel out our moles of titanium tetrachloride are going to cancel out and that's going to equal 1.6572 g of titanium tetrachloride. So now we gotta look for are limiting reactant and to do that, we see which one produces less and our chlorine is producing less. So it is our limiting reactant which gives us our theoretical yield which is our 1.6572 g. So we're going to round that and to do that, we're going to look at our six and to the right of it, we have a five. So we need Or we're going to look at our five and we're going to look to the right of it which is a seven. So we need to round that up to a six. So that gives us 1.66 as our final answer. So our answer here is c 1.66 g. And that is because it is the lesser of the two values. Thank you for watching Bye!

