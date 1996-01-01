Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A hydrogen-filled balloon is ignited and 1.50 g of hydrogen is reacted with 12.0 g of oxygen. How many grams of water vapor form? (Assume that water vapor is the only product.)

