3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
The following reaction shows the mineral ilmenite, FeTiO3, being reacted with chlorine gas and sand in order to extract titanium (IV) chloride.
FeTiO3 (s) + 3 Cl2 (g) + 3 C (s) → 3 CO (g) + FeCl2 (s) + TiCl4 (g)
Assuming a 100% yield, how many grams of titanium (IV) chloride can be extracted when reacting 18.0 g ilmenite, 30.0 g Cl2 and 40.0 g C?
A
211 g
B
26.8 g
C
22.5 g
D
92.9 g
