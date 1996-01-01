Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.6), two
products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. The
other is the product of the reaction of Mg with molecular
nitrogen, magnesium nitride. When water is added to magnesium
nitride, it reacts to form magnesium oxide and ammonia
gas. (d) Magnesium nitride can
also be formed by reaction of the metal with ammonia at high
temperature. Write a balanced equation for this reaction. If a
6.3-g Mg ribbon reacts with 2.57 g NH31g2 and the reaction
goes to completion, which component is the limiting reactant?
What mass of H21g2 is formed in the reaction?