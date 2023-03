Textbook Question

The diagram represents a mixture of AB2 and B2 before it reacts to form AB3. (Red spheres = A, blue spheres = B.) Which reactant is limiting, and how many AB3 molecules are formed? (LO 3.7)

(a) B2 is limiting, and 10 molecules of AB3 are formed. (b) B2 is limiting, and 4 molecules of AB3 are formed. (c) AB2 is limiting, and 6 molecules of AB3 are formed. (d) AB2 is limiting, and 4 molecules of AB3 are formed