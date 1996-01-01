Limiting Reagent Practice Problems
Acetylene (C2H2) is commonly prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide (CaC2) with water to form acetylene and calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2). Calculate the mass (in g) of acetylene that can be prepared by the reaction of 6.4 g CaC2 with 10.5 g H2O.
The image below shows the reaction between A (green spheres) and B2 (orange spheres) to form AB3.
(i) Identify the limiting reagent and (ii) calculate the moles of AB3 formed using 1.0 mol of A and 1.0 mol of B2.
Calculate the amount of each product in grams that can be produced in the following reaction then identify which reactant is in excess and calculate its mass in grams remaining:
(3.8 g NH4Br) + (6.3 g AgClO4) → (x g NH4ClO4) + (y g AgBr)
Calculate the amount of each product in grams that can be produced in the following reaction, then identify which reactant is in excess and calculate its remaining mass in grams:
(1.6 g H2S) + (9.5 g CaBr2) → (x g HBr) + (y g CaS)
The equation for the reaction of Na2S with HCl is Na2S + HCl → H2S + 2 NaCl. The volume of 1.00 mol of H2S under the reaction conditions is 30.26 L. How much gas in liters is formed by 1.09 g Na2S and 1.67 g HCl? What is the limiting reactant?
The mixture of A2B and B2 before it reacts to form AB3 is illustrated in the image below. What is the limiting reactant? How much AB3 is formed?
If 0.950 mol of P4 is allowed to react with 3.95 mol of H2, calculate the mass in grams of PH3 that can be produced and determine the mass in grams of the excess reactant remaining.
P4 + 6 H2 → 4 PH3
When 3.2 mol of C7H8, 3.2 mol of C6H14, and 3.2 mol of CH3(CH2)3COOH are reacted with oxygen and undergo complete combustion, determine the compound that produces the least number of moles of H2O.
Consider the reaction between potassium hydroxide and sulfur dioxide below:
2 KOH(s) + SO2(g) → K2SO3(s) + H2O(l)
Starting with 1.55 moles of KOH and 2.60 moles of SO2, calculate the amount (in moles) of K2SO3 produced.
Magnesium carbonate is produced from the combination of magnesium oxide and carbon dioxide:
MgO(s) + CO2(g) → MgCO3(s)
A reaction vessel that initially contains 6.25 g of MgO(s) was charged with 6.25 g of CO2(g). MgO(s) and CO2(g) react until one is completely used up. Identify the reactant that remains after the reaction goes to completion.
Calculate the theoretical yield in moles given the starting amounts of 9 mol Pb and 19 mol Br2 for the reaction below
Pb(s) + 2 Br2(l) → PbBr4(s)
The reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion in methanol (CH3OH) solution is shown below:
CH3Cl(alc) + OH–(alc) → CH3OH(l) + Cl–(alc)
A 500 mL solution of NaOH is prepared by dissolving 0.350 g of NaOH in methanol. On the other hand, a 500 mL methyl chloride solution was prepared by dissolving 0.400 g of CH3Cl in methanol. Determine the limiting reagent when equal volumes of the two solutions are mixed. Assume that the reaction goes to completion.
Ethanol is a fuel that is made from renewable sources and produces less carbon dioxide than traditional fossil fuels. Calculate what mass of carbon dioxide gas is produced when 13.5 g ethanol undergoes complete combustion with 45.0 g oxygen.
Transition metal sulfides are highly insoluble and can be precipitated using either dilute solutions of H2S or Na2S. An aqueous solution contains 1.45 g nickel(II) chloride. A second solution that contains 0.950 g Na2S is poured into the first solution to produce a black precipitate of nickel(II) sulfide. Write a balanced chemical equation for the precipitation reaction and calculate the amount of nickel(II) sulfide formed.
The following diagram shows a mixture of phosgene (COCl2) gas with water vapors. The reaction between the two gases produces carbon dioxide and hydrogen chloride. Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction and determine how many molecules of each reactant or product will be present in the mixture when the reaction is complete.
Alkali metals are highly reactive and react violently with water. To protect them from water, alkali metals are kept in kerosene oil. The reaction of sodium metal with water produces sodium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. Due to the exothermic nature of the reaction and the high flammability of hydrogen gas, flames are produced. Assuming that the reaction is carried out in absence of oxygen gas, determine how much hydrogen gas is produced when a 2.55 g piece of sodium metal reacts with 5.15 g liquid water.
Hydroxides of alkaline earth metals are basic in nature and react with strong acids (such as HCl) to produce alkaline earth metal salts and water.
Ba(OH)2(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → BaCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
When 4.50 g Ba(OH)2 reacts with 5.65 g HCl, one of the reactants is consumed before the other. Identify which one is it.
The following diagram shows a mixture of propane and oxygen gases. When the reaction mixture is ignited, it produces a mixture of gaseous carbon dioxide and water. Identify the limiting reagent.
One of the many interesting features of halogens is their ability to form interhalogen compounds. When bromine reacts with chlorine, bromine trichloride is formed:
Br2(l) + 3 Cl2(g) → 2 BrCl3(g)
In an experiment, 12.0 g of bromine is mixed with 8.50 g of chlorine, and the reaction is allowed to continue until it is complete. Calculate the mass of the product formed and determine if any of the reactants are left. If so, calculate how much of it is left.
Ethanol reacts with gaseous hydrogen chloride to form chloroethane and water:
C2H5OH + HCl → C2H5Cl + H2O
How much chloroethane can be produced from the reaction of 15.0 g ethanol with 20.0 g hydrogen chloride?
Hydrochloric acid solution reacts with aqueous silver nitrate to form solid silver chloride and aqueous nitric acid. If 10.00 g of silver nitrate reacts with 15.00 g of hydrochloric acid, what mass of hydrochloric acid will remain in the solution?
Although zinc hydroxide is insoluble in water, it reacts with an aqueous solution of hydrochloric acid to produce zinc chloride and water:
Zn(OH)2(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
3.45 g of Zn(OH)2 react with 10.50 g of HCl. Calculate the number of moles of excess reagent when the reaction is complete.
The following image shows a mixture of nitrogen and oxygen gases at room temperature. When the temperature of the mixture is raised, nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) are produced.
2 N2 + 3 O2 → 2 NO + 2 NO2
What will be the number of molecules of each substance present in the mixture when the reaction is complete.
Silver nitrate in solution form reacts with sodium chloride solution to give a white precipitate of silver chloride. If 6.5 g of silver nitrate is mixed with 4.5 g of sodium chloride, how much sodium chloride will be left after all silver chloride is precipitated?
The following diagrams are molecular representations of the initial amount of the reactants for the reaction below:
2 CH3OH(g) + 3 O2( g) → 2 CO2( g) + 4 H2O(g)
Calculate the number of H2O molecules produced from the mixture that yields the highest amount of products.
Calculate the theoretical yield of the reaction, when 0.453 g Ti and 1.239 g Cl2 react. Provide answer in grams.
Ti(s) + 2 Cl2( g) → TiCl4(s)
When gold metal is treated with BrF3 and KF, Br2 and KAuF4 are produced. A 55.2-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared. What is the mass of the bromine that is produced from the mixture?
CuS (s) + 2 HCl (aq) → CuCl2 (aq) + H2S(g)
Initially, there are 1.34 mol CuS and 4.29 mol HCl. Calculate mole of the excess reactant that remains after this reaction is completed.
Given the following chemical equation, identify the limiting reactants based on each initial amount provided.
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
a. 15 mol Al, 11 mol O2
b. 3 mol Al, 2 mol O2
c. 3.7 mol Al, 3.2 mol O2
d. 2 mol Al, 2 mol O2
Identify the limiting reactant given 3.25 mol K and 5.50 mol Cl2 as initial reactants for the reaction:
2 K(s) + Cl2(g) → 2 KCl(s)
Cu2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Cu (s) + 3 CO2 (g)
At the beginning of the reaction there are 34.67 g Cu2O3 and 9.87 g CO. Calculate the amount in grams of excess reactant that remains after the reaction has come to completion.
The limiting reactant is H2 (since it is completely consumed) and O2 is, therefore, the excess reactant.
The amount of formed product, H2O, depends on the limiting reactant.
How many moles of H2O would have been produced if H2 is doubled.
Consider 5.15 mol of aluminum metal is reacting 4.29 mol of oxygen. Calculate the aluminum oxide formed.
The reaction below shows the formation of ammonia:
N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH 3
The amount of NH3 that will be formed if 5.24 moles of N2 and 10.48 moles of H2 are allowed to react is called ______.
The excess reactant cannot be used to calculate the theoretical yield of a reaction because
The reaction of magnesium metal burning in produces magnesium oxide (MgO) and magnesium nitride. When magnesium nitride is combined reacted with water it produces magnesium oxide and ammonia gas.
Another way to form magnesium nitride is by reacting magnesium metal with ammonia at high temperatures.
Identify the balanced reaction and identify the limiting reactant if 7.73 g Mg ribbon reacts with 2.79 g NH3 (g)
Given the following reaction below:
4A + 3B + 6C →D
Identify the limiting reactant if 7 moles of A react with 2 moles of B and 3 moles of C
The reaction below shows the formation of ammonia:
N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH 3
Identify the limiting reactant and the number of moles of the excess reactant if 25.24 moles of N2 and 50.48 moles of H2 are allowed to react.
Calculate the mass of sodium carbonate remaining if 5.72 g of sodium carbonate is reacted with 8.17 g of silver nitrate producing solid silver carbonate and aqueous sodium nitrate
Consider the reaction below:
N2 (g) + 3H2 (g) → 2NH3 (g)
Calculate the moles of ammonia produced, moles of H2 remaining, moles of N2 remaining, and identify the limiting reactant given that 0.283 mol of N2 and 0.911 mol of H2 are allowed to react.
Consider the following reaction:
AgNO3 (aq) + KCl (aq) → KNO3 (aq) + AgCl (s)
Calculate the theoretical yield of AgCl (MM = 143.3 g/mol) if 0.78 mol of AgNO3 and 0.39 moles of KCI are allowed to react.
The burning efficiency of certain gasoline is the relationship between the burning efficiency of the gasoline and octane. The combustion of octane (C8H18) is its reaction with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water.
Consider the unbalanced equation is shown below:
C8H18 (g) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g) + H2O (g)
Calculate the moles of water produced and the amount of octane left in the reaction of 0.45 mol of octane and 1.27 mol of oxygen.
Consider the balanced reaction below:
4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 Al2O3(s)
Calculate the mass of Al2O3 that forms when 128.7 g of Al and 183.55 g of O2 react.
The reaction between chlorine (Cl2) and oxygen gas (O2) produces dichlorine trioxide (Cl2O3). The illustration below shows a mixture of Cl2 and O2. The chlorine atoms are represented by green spheres while the oxygen atom is represented by red spheres. Identify if there are any reactant molecules left, give the identity of the molecule, and determine how many molecules are left.
The mixture of sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) and acetic acid (CH3COOH) produces bubbles according to the following equation:
NaHCO3(s) + CH3COOH(aq) → CO2(g) + H2O(l) + NaCH3COO(aq)
Determine the limiting reactant if 1.50 g of NaHCO3 and 1.50 g of CH3COOH were allowed to react.
Initial mixtures of reactants are depicted in each molecular diagram below for the following reaction:
CH4(g) + 2O2(g) → 2H2O(g) + CO2(g)
In the reaction mixture that produces the smallest amount of products, how many molecules of CO2 form?
Rubidium metal reacts with iodine gas as described in the following equation:
2Rb(s) + I2(g) → 2RbI(s)
Initially, the reaction mixture contains 45.2 g Rb and 92.3 g I2. How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the reaction has occurred completely?