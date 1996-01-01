Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the following diagram shows a mixture of protein and oxygen gasses. When the reaction mixture is ignited, it produces a mixture of gasses, carbon dioxide and water. Identify the limiting re agent. So first we have to write a balanced equation. So we have C three H eight, which is propane plus five oxygen, Forms three Carbon dioxide and for water. So our mass of carbon dioxide using propane Equals two moles of propane times three moles of carbon dioxide over one mole a propane, and our moles of propane are canceling out, and that equals six moles of carbon dioxide. Next we're going to do the mass of carbon dioxide using oxygen And that equals five moles of oxygen times three moles of carbon dioxide, Divided by five moles of oxygen, And that equals three moles of carbon dioxide. So oxygen is the limiting re agent because it produces a smaller amount of carbon dioxide. And these are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts