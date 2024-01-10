3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
Nitrogen and hydrogen combine at a high temperature, in the presence of a catalyst, to produce ammonia. N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⟶ 2NH3(g) there are four molecules of nitrogen and nine molecules of hydrogen present in the diagram. When the reaction is complete, how many molecules of NH3 are produced?
