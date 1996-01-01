Hi everyone. This problem reads when 3.2 moles of towline, 3.2 moles of hexane and 3.2 moles of probiotic acid are reacted with oxygen and undergo complete combustion, determined the compound that produces the least number of moles of water. Okay, so we want to know which one is going to produce the least number of moles of water. And we have three reactions that are going to be taking place here. We're told we have these three these three reactant are going to react with oxygen and undergo complete combustion. So the first step we need to do is write out the complete re actions for these three molecules. Alright, so, for the first one, we have told the line which is C seven H eight. Okay, and this is going to react with oxygen. So, we're going to write the balanced equation here. So nine. This is going to yield seven Carbon dioxides plus four waters. All right, Our second reaction is hexane. Okay, So this is going to react with oxygen to produce six moles of Carbon dioxide plus seven moles of water. And our last reaction is our pro bionic acid. And if you don't know the names, that's all right. Okay, So this is going to react with oxygen To yield five moles of carbon dioxide plus five moles of water. Okay. And so now that we know our reactions, we're going to calculate the number of moles that each we're going to determine how many moles of water each produces. Okay, so let's go ahead and start with our first and we always start with what's given in the problem. So the first one we have is C seven H eight which is totally line and we're told we have 3.2 moles of towline. Okay, so looking at our reaction, okay we have for every one mole of tall you lean consumed, there is four moles of water produced. Okay, But we want to know well that's the multiple ratio. So let's go ahead and write that multiple ratio here because our goal is to go from moles of towline Two moles of water and we need that multiple ratio to convert between the two. So we know that the multiple ratio is 1-4. So let's write that here. So for every one mole of towline consumed four moles of water Is produced. So cancel make sure your units cancel here are M.nolds of Halloween, cancel and we're left with moles of water. So once we do the calculation we get 12.8 moles of water is produced by that amount of tally line. Alright, so let's go ahead and do the same thing for our hexane and probiotic acid. Because the problem is asking us which Is going to produce the least number of moles of water. Alright, so we have two more to do. So our next one is our hexane. So what we have 3.2 moles of everything. So let's go ahead and write that. So we have 3.2 moles of hexane and we want to go from moles of hexane. Okay, two moles of water and we need to use our multiple ratio here. So for every one mole of hex saying that is consumed, we see that seven moles of water is produced. So that's our multiple ratio. That will allow us to convert between the two. So let's go ahead and plug that in. Okay, So for every one mole of hex scene consumed, There is seven moles of water produced. Our moles of hexane canceling were left with moles of water. And once we do the calculation, we see we have 22.4 moles of water is produced by that amount of hexane, by 3.2 moles of hexane. And lastly we have 3. moles of probiotic acid. And looking at our reaction up here for every one mole of probiotic acid consumed, we have five moles of water produced. All right, So our goal here is to go from moles of probiotic acid, two moles of water. And we're gonna use the multiple ratio. And our problem to do that. Okay, so for every one more, just gonna put that as the abbreviation here and for every one mole of probiotic acid consumed, we have five moles of water Produced. So once we do this calculation, we see we have 16 moles of water produced from 3.2 moles of probiotic acid. So the question asked us to determine the compound that produces the least number of moles of water. Okay, so looking at our answer choices are looking at what we calculated here. We see that our answer is going to be Our towline. Okay? Our towline produced the least amount of moles of water, alright, at 12.8 moles. And so that makes our answer tall. You need. Okay, so that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

