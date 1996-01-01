The fizz produced when an Alka-Seltzer tablet is dissolved
in water is due to the reaction between sodium bicarbonate
1NaHCO32 and citric acid 1H3C6H5O72:
3 NaHCO31aq2 + H3C6H5O71aq2¡ 3 CO21g2 + 3H2O1l2 + Na3C6H5O71aq2
In a certain experiment 1.00 g of sodium bicarbonate and
1.00 g of citric acid are allowed to react. (a) Which is the limiting
reactant? (b) How many grams of carbon dioxide form?
(c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the
limiting reactant is completely consumed?
