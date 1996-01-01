Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry3. Chemical ReactionsLimiting Reagent
Problem 79
Problem 79
The fizz produced when an Alka-Seltzer tablet is dissolved in water is due to the reaction between sodium bicarbonate 1NaHCO32 and citric acid 1H3C6H5O72: 3 NaHCO31aq2 + H3C6H5O71aq2¡ 3 CO21g2 + 3H2O1l2 + Na3C6H5O71aq2 In a certain experiment 1.00 g of sodium bicarbonate and 1.00 g of citric acid are allowed to react. (a) Which is the limiting reactant? (b) How many grams of carbon dioxide form? (c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the limiting reactant is completely consumed?

