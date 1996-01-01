Hey everyone in this example we need to identify the products of a double displacement reaction between are given compounds. So we're given calcium nitrate and potassium sulfide. So let's begin by writing out the ions present in these compounds. So within calcium nitrate we have the C. A. Two plus catalon and nitrate we recall is N. 031 minus. And then for potassium sulfide we have the K. Plus catalon. And then we should recall that sulfide as S two minus. So writing out our reactant, sui should form C. A. N. 03. To recall that nitrates based on their cell ability rule are generally soluble. So this gets an acquis label. And then for our second reactant we should form K. To us where we recall that sulfides are generally insoluble. But because it's bonded to a potassium caddy on this is actually going to be an exception for sulfide. So this would be considered an Aquarius sulfide as well. And so to figure out our products we're going to combine, we're going to do the double replacement. So we're going to combine the opposite charges for our ions. So we would combine these two ions as well as these two ions. And we would form our product where our first product is going to be starting out with our Catalan written out first we would have C. A. S. And this would be considered a soluble sulfide because we should recall that calcium is one of the exceptions for the soluble Itty rule to sulfides. So this would have the acquis label and then our second product would be potassium nitrate k N 03. Where we recall again, the scalability rule for nitrates is that nitrates are generally soluble, giving this the acquis label. And so our final answer for this example is going to be choice D c a S and k N 03. So I hope that everything we went through was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

