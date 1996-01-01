Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsMolecular Equations
2:35 minutes
Problem 110
A hydrochloric acid solution will neutralize a sodium hydroxide solution. Look at the molecular views showing one beaker of HCl and four beakers of NaOH. Which NaOH beaker will just neutralize the HCl beaker? Begin by writing a balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction.

