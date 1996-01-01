Hello everyone today. We have the following problem which of the following precipitation reactions will produce copper chloride. So as stated by the question, we can go ahead and produce copper chloride by precipitation and we have to see which one of these is going to form this. So there are things on assault ability rules and scalability just says that if you place a solid and a solution it will form acquis ions. And so if we look at our first reacting here, our copper Per chlorate, which is CUCL- 04. An important thing to note is that most perk low rate such as copper per chlorate is soluble or most are soluble. So you can go ahead and say that this c copper per chlorate if we have a solid. So if we have a solid this will precipitate and this will form copper chloride per chlorate in the acquis form. So we say this one is soluble so we can get rid of answer choices. C next we move on to sodium chlorine, sodium chloride and sodium chloride involves sodium which is a group one A ion and all group one A ions are all soluble, meaning if you place table salt in this solution we will get N A C L N E Aquarius form so N A C L. Is going to be soluble and so we can get rid of anti choice. D. Next we move on to copper chloride. So we have copper chloride here, C U C. L. And copper chloride is composed of a halo. It's important to note that halo hides Are soluble. So your group seven a ions or elements are going to be soluble. That's your chlorine, bromine. And so you're borrowing your chlorine and your iodine. These are all soluble except when paired with a handful of ions such as gold, lead, mercury and copper. And so therefore see you see other copper chloride is insoluble, meaning that if we were to start out with a solid, we would end up with a solid and this actually gets rid of anti choice. Be leaving us with answer choice. A. And so just for fun we can explore sodium chlorate or in a cl oh four. This is composed of a group one A ion in sodium. And we said all group one a ions are soluble. And so if we had a salt composed of sodium per chlorate, this would react to form sodium per chlorate. And so as you said before, answer choice A is our correct answer. Overall, I hope this helped. And until next time

