Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify the salt produced by each of the following acid base reactions. So starting with number one we have calcium to hydroxide and nitric acid. So in order to predict our products, we're going to recognize that any time we have ohh and then H and another compound, these two atoms are going to combine to form the product water. So we would form Htoo here. And for our second product, everything else would combine to form our second product. So recognize that we have the C. A. Two plus catalon and we have the N. 03 minus an eye on in the second compound. And so these two would cross charges and we would form the following compound where we write the Catalan first, so CIA and then we crossed the charges. So we would have N. 03 and then two in the subscript next to our nitrate. So this would form calcium nitrate as our product. And recall that nitrates are all generally soluble. So this is going to have the Aquarius label and this is going to be the salt that is produced in this compound. We want to recall that assault consists of acadian bonded to an an ion. So it's essentially an ionic compound. So for number two we have hydrochloric acid, the strong acid reacting with strontium to hydroxide Yet again we have the presence of O. H. And H. Plus. So these two ions are going to combine yet again to form water. And for our second product, everything else will combined. So we will have the combination of the cl minus an ion. And then in the second compound we have the strontium to Pluskat ion. And so that's going to form our second product where we have S R. C L two when we cross the charges. And we want to recall that chlorides are generally soluble with the exception of specific atoms, but strontium is not one of those exceptions. And so therefore our chloride is going to remain soluble having the acquis label. So this is going to be the salt produced in this case because yet again we have Arkady on which is our strontium and then our our chloride. So this is a ionic compound and its assault for number three we have per chlorate acid, hcl 04 and we have chromium three hydroxide. So yet again we do have the hydroxide that is going to combine with our h plus ion forming water as a product. And then for our second product we will have the combination of the Catalan or sorry, the per chlorate here which is going to be our an ion. So that's going to be Cielo for minus We recall and then we have the combination of the caddy on from chromium hydroxide Which will have the cr three plus catatonic charge. So when we cross these two compounds, we form the following compound where we have cr Cielo 4 3 or chromium per chlorate as our salt. And we want to recall that Perk Laureates are very soluble in water. So this will have the acquis label and yet again, this is the combination of the Canadian chromium and the per chlorate an ion. And so this is going to be a salt. And so our final answers for this example are going to be these three salts that are produced from reactions 12 and three. So everything boxed in yellow represents our final answers. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

