Uranium hexafluoride, UF6, is processed to produce fuel for
nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons. UF6 can be produced
in a two-step reaction. Solid uranium (IV) oxide, UO2, is first
made to react with hydrofluoric acid (HF) solution to form
solid UF4 with water as a by-product. UF4 further reacts with
fluorine gas to form UF6.
(b) Which step is an acid-base reaction?
