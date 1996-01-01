Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us to consider the reaction of solid tetra phosphorous deca oxide and water to form phosphoric acid. And we need to give the balanced reaction. So we have phosphorus Decca oxide P four oh and it is a solid plus water which is a liquid. And it's forming Phosphoric acid. So H three P 04, which is a quick kiss. So now let's see what we have on our reactant and product side. So react inside. We have four phosphorus, We have 11 oxygen And we have two hydrogen on our product side. We have one phosphorus for oxygen and three hydrogen. So let's start by fixing our phosphorus. So let's put four in front of our phosphoric acid. So that changes our phosphorus to A four, Our hydrogen to 12 And our oxygen to a 16. And now let's fix our hydrogen. So we're going to do that by putting a six in front of our water. So now we're going to have 12 hydrogen and 16 oxygen. So this is our final balanced reaction. Thank you for watching. Bye.

