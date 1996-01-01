Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to identify the balanced chemical reaction between the following compounds, hydrogen iodide gas and bromine gas. So we have hydrogen iodide gas plus browning gas, which is a di atomic element. So B. R two gas and it is going to displace iodine in the hydrogen iodide. So we're going to have hydrogen with a plus one charge and bro mean With a -1 charge. So they are going to come together and these are going to cancel out giving us hydrogen bromine bromide. So that's going to form a hydrogen bromide plus iodine, which is a di atomic element. So I too. And now we want to balance this. So if we look on the left we see that we have to be roaming and on the right we only have one. So we need to put a two in front of our hydrogen bromide and if we look on our product side we have two iodine and we only have one on our reactant side. So we need to put a two in front of our hydrogen iodide and now we have two hydrogen iodide gasses Plus bro. Mean gasses forms two hydrogen bromide gashes, plus iodine gashes and that is our final balanced chemical equation. Thank you for watching. Bye.

